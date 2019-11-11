WATTS, Maureen Phyllis
(nee Messervy):
Passed away peacefully at Talbot Park Rest Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm, and a loving mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Alison, Craig, Kirk and Sharon, and Brendon. A devoted and loving nana to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherished aunt, and special friend to Jacquline, and Karen.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church) Timaru, on Wednesday, November 13 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 11, 2019