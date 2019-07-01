WALSH, Maureen Isobel
(nee McCarthy):
On June 27, 2019, at Timaru Hospital, recent resident of The Croft Rest Home Timaru. Loved and cherished by her family, wife of Trevor (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Richard, Laurelle and Blair, Janine and Quentin, Donella and Grant, Bronwyn and Craig, Megan and Dan, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A service for Maureen will be held at the Galbraith Funeral Home, 26 King Street, Temuka, Wednesday, July 3, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Walsh Family, c/o 26 King Street, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 1, 2019