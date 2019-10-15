QUINN, Maureen Catherine:
Peacefully at Highfield Lifecare, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, aged 84. Loved daughter of the late John and Mary Quinn, sister of the late John, special friend of Jean and loved by all her extended family. Special thanks to all the staff at Highfield Lifecare and Idea Services for their love and care for Maureen. A service for Maureen will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, on Wednesday, October 16 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Quinn family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 15, 2019