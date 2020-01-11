MANDER, Maureen Ann:
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on Thursday, January 9, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Amanda, Simon and Penny, and Jane and Peter Bell. Loved grandmother of Galen, Sienna, Adrian, Finn, Harry, Alice, Thomas, and James. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian and Barbara Forrester (and the late Sue Forrester), Peter (dec) and Joan, and Graham and June. A service celebrating Maureen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks for the incredible support of the Strathallan Life Care team and the Presbyterian Support services over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Mander family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 11, 2020