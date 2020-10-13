JACK, Maureen Patricia (Fleming):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Sunday, October 11, 2020, aged 85, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Tony and the late Peter Fleming, cherished mother of Debra, the late Sharon, Jacqui, and son-in-law Brent, Craig and daughter-in-law Julie, Aaran and daughter-in-law Meika. Adored nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We will miss you so very much.
A service to celebrate Maureen's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Friday, October 16 at 1.00pm, thereafter private interment. Messages to 37 Tawa Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Timaru Herald on Oct. 13, 2020