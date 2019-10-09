HANNAN, Maureen Alice:
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on October 5, 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Donna (dec), Mark and Glynn, Michael and Tania, Tony and Tonia. Much loved Nana Maus to Scott, Lauren, Shaun, Allan, Desiree, Adrianna and Stefan and her great-grandchildren. Special friend of Vanessa, Hadley and Portia. A private cremation has been held. Messages to Hannan Family, 31 Nikau Place, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 9, 2019