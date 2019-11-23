BROUGHTON,
Maureen Josephine (Josie):
Josie's spirit left her pain filled body for our other realm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Timaru Hospital. Wife, friend and loved companion of Terry for 60 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Tezeh and Brian (Magnetic Island), Neroli and Dave (Endeavour Inlet), Shayne and Bridget (Timaru), Justine and Russell (Pleasant Point), and Rochelle (Christchurch). Beloved Nana of her 12 grandchildren and of the joy of these last years, and her 10 great-grandchildren. The family wants to sincerely thank the Hospice staff, the brilliant and caring Catherine D'Sousa, young Dr Stewart, Julie and her fellow nurses. Josie loved your care. To comply with Josie's wishes, a private family celebration of her life was held yesterday.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019