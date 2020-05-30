MURNEY, Matthew Joseph:
''Matt''
17 October 1973 -
27 January 2020
Alison, Bronte, Hamish, Liam, Ngaire, Leo, Sean, Charlotte, Niamh and Eilish wish to express our heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended our Matt's farewell. It was very humbling to see such an amazing attendance, with some people travelling such a long distance to be there. We would like to extend another heartfelt thank you to all the kind people who came to Ku-Ring-Gai to help with the running of the farm. You all gave your time so generously and helped out in so many ways. We will be forever grateful. Thank you to all who sent food, flowers and messages in many forms, with words of comfort. A special thank you to Doctor Roberts and colleagues at the Timaru Hospital.
Rest In Peace Lovely Boy.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020