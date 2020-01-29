Matthew MURNEY

Guest Book
  • "Leo, Ngaire & families thinking of you all at this sad time"
    - Gunther & Robyn Wilson
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. Our love and thoughts..."
    - Rosina and Bruce Sutton
  • "Leo, Ngaire and families deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and..."
  • "Alison,Leo,& Ngaire and family my thoughts are with you at..."
    - Mike Gavan
  • "Leo, Ngaire, Sean, Alison and your families, my thoughts..."
    - Lisa & Aimee Attewell
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Patrick's Basilica
1 Timaru Road
Waimate
View Map
Death Notice

MURNEY,
Matthew Joseph (Matt):
Peacefully at home on Monday, January 27, 2020, aged 46. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Alison, much loved dad of Bronte, Hamish, and Liam. Loved son of Leo and Ngaire, loved brother of Sean. Loved son-in-law of Burt and Mary Schaafsma (Sydney). A funeral service for Matt will be held at St Patrick's Basilica, 1 Timaru Road, Waimate, on Saturday, February 1, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 785 Craigmore Valley Road, RD 2 Timaru 7972.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.