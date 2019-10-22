WOOD, Maryanne Frances
(nee McCabe):
On October 20, 2019 at Timaru Hospital, aged 50 years. Dearly loved wife and friend of Eric. Loved mother of Nicole and Ryan, and James. Dearly loved Nana of Liam and Brooklyn. Cherished daughter of Margaret and the late Pat McCabe. A service for Maryanne will be held in Galbraith's Lounge, 26 King Street, Temuka on Thursday, October 24, at 11am, thereafter to the Temuka cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to "Riding for the disabled" would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 19 Lyall Terrace, Temuka.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 22, 2019