SMALLRIDGE, Mary (Sam):

Kerry, Geoff, Chris, Julie and Donna together with their families would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their cards, flowers and support on the sad loss of their Mum, mother-in-law, nana and great-nana. Thank you to the many people who attended the funeral service and helped us to celebrate Mary's life. Special thanks all the staff at Timaru Hospital Medical ward. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement, of our genuine thanks and appreciation to you all.



