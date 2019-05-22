Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Josephine (nee Scannell):

Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on May 19, 2019, with family at her side, four days before her 95th birthday. Much loved wife of the late Bernie. Loved and respected mum and mother-in-law of Kerry and Ursula, Geoff and Carryl (dec), Chris and Anne, Julie and John Wainwright, and Donna. Treasured Nana of Tim, Dean; Paul, Mark; Kate, Matt; Melanie, Sam, and Henry, and Nana Mary to her 6 great-grandchildren. A great friend to many. A Funeral Mass celebrating Mary's life will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Smallridge Family, C/- PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7940.







