LEYBOURNE,
Mary Theresa:
Robert, Paul, Maree, and their families, wish to thank everyone for their support and sympathy with visits, flowers, cards and baking. We appreciate your thoughts and kindness at our sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to Elloughton Gardens, Father Brian and to the Team at Aoraki Funeral Services for their support. A very special thanks to cousin Julie Clunie for her overwhelming kindness and comfort. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
"Those we loved don't
go away,
They walk beside us
every day."
Rest in Peace Mum,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2019