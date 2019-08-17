Acknowledgement



Mary Theresa:

Robert, Paul, Maree, and their families, wish to thank everyone for their support and sympathy with visits, flowers, cards and baking. We appreciate your thoughts and kindness at our sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to Elloughton Gardens, Father Brian and to the Team at Aoraki Funeral Services for their support. A very special thanks to cousin Julie Clunie for her overwhelming kindness and comfort. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

"Those we loved don't

go away,

They walk beside us

every day."

Rest in Peace Mum,

Forever in our hearts.







LEYBOURNE,Mary Theresa:Robert, Paul, Maree, and their families, wish to thank everyone for their support and sympathy with visits, flowers, cards and baking. We appreciate your thoughts and kindness at our sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to Elloughton Gardens, Father Brian and to the Team at Aoraki Funeral Services for their support. A very special thanks to cousin Julie Clunie for her overwhelming kindness and comfort. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement."Those we loved don'tgo away,They walk beside usevery day."Rest in Peace Mum,Forever in our hearts. Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers