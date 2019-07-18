LEYBOURNE, Mary Theresa
(nee Hawkins):
Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family, on July 17, 2019; in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Paul, and Maree and Michael Hynes. Cherished grandmother of Ruby and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Donald Clunie, Colin and Ann Hawkins, Jessie and Ed Prouting, Dick and Edith, Rita and Jim Thomas and Mavis and George Collins. Loved aunt and great-aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their wonderful care of Mary and her family.
"Always in Our Hearts"
Rest in Peace
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, 3 Timaru Rd, Waimate, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Heart Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 253 Beaconsfield Rd, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019