Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary LEYBOURNE. View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Death Notice



(nee Hawkins):

Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family, on July 17, 2019; in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Paul, and Maree and Michael Hynes. Cherished grandmother of Ruby and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Donald Clunie, Colin and Ann Hawkins, Jessie and Ed Prouting, Dick and Edith, Rita and Jim Thomas and Mavis and George Collins. Loved aunt and great-aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their wonderful care of Mary and her family.

"Always in Our Hearts"

Rest in Peace

A Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, 3 Timaru Rd, Waimate, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Heart Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 253 Beaconsfield Rd, RD 2, Timaru 7972.







LEYBOURNE, Mary Theresa(nee Hawkins):Peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family, on July 17, 2019; in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Paul, and Maree and Michael Hynes. Cherished grandmother of Ruby and Michael. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Donald Clunie, Colin and Ann Hawkins, Jessie and Ed Prouting, Dick and Edith, Rita and Jim Thomas and Mavis and George Collins. Loved aunt and great-aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their wonderful care of Mary and her family."Always in Our Hearts"Rest in PeaceA Funeral Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Basilica, 3 Timaru Rd, Waimate, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to South Canterbury Heart Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 253 Beaconsfield Rd, RD 2, Timaru 7972. Published in Timaru Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers