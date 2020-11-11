INGLIS, Mary Josephine:
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, November 1, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved sister of Helen, the late Margaret, and mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Gary, John and Rhonda, and Mark and Anne. Treasured and loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to the nurses and staff at McKenzie Healthcare. A private family service has taken place. Any messages for Mary's family may be posted to the Inglis Family c/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 11, 2020