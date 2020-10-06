GIBSON, Mary Catherine
(nee Edwards):
Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, with family at her side, on Monday, October 5, 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, loving mother and friend of Maree and Mark Lowen, Kerry Cronin, and Grant and Mags, loving nana of Sophie; Lisa, Emma, Nathan; Lucy, Toby, Julia and their partners, also a loving great-nana to her great-grandchildren. A mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, 7 Gall Street, Fairlie, on Thursday, October 8, at 1.00pm, followed by a committal at the Fairlie Cemetery. A rosary will be held at the church, Wednesday evening at 7.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Moreh Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 43A Selwyn Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020