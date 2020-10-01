SHERRY,

Sister Mary Elizabeth: RSM

November 23, 1924 – September 29, 2020

At Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff, her Mercy community and her family. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 73rd year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mary (Minnie) and Philip, loved sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Bill Direen, Jack, Teresa and Ray Sullivan, and Anne (all deceased). Treasured cousin and loved Aunt Betty of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to staff of Nazareth House and Mercy carers for their support of Elizabeth. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. Thomas, 12 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, October 5, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Timaru Cemetery, Domain Ave. A Vigil Service will be held at Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, Villa Maria, Peer Street, Christchurch, on Sunday, October 4, at 4.00pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie.

May Elizabeth rest in peace.





