COCHRANE, Mary Ellen:

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Elmslie House, with family at her side. On Monday, March 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Cliff, loving mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Janet (Mt Barker); Taff and Penne (Wanaka); Janet and Pete Innis (Arrowtown), and Lizzie and Hamish (Australia). Dearly loved by all of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A friend to all who knew and loved her. According to Mary's wishes a private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Mary's life will be held at The Lake Hawea Hotel, 1 Capell Avenue, Lake Hawea, at 2.00pm, on Sunday, March 15, all welcome for a light refreshments. Messages to: 10 Stafford Street, Arrowtown, 9302.

