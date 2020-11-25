CARR, Mary McLeod:
Passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, on November 21, 2020, in her 101st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Robin William Carr. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Helen and the late Ray Ludemann, Charles and Francie, Norman and Margaret, Ian and Sue, the late Richard, Greg and Glenys, and Elaine and Snow Pierce. Cherished grandmother of her 17 grandchildren, and adored great-grandmother of her 47 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to St John and the staff at Ashburton Hospital. Messages to the Carr family c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton. At Mary's request, a private family service will be held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 25, 2020