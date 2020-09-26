Mary BULLARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BULLARD.
Service Information
South Canterbury Funerals
38-40 Bank Street
Timaru, Canterbury
036849090
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Peel Forest
Te Wanahu Flat
View Map
Death Notice

BULLARD, Mary Elizabeth
(née Bisschop):
With sadness we announce the passing of Mary at the Timaru Hospital on September 17, 2020. Much loved and treasured friend, and sister and auntie of her Canadian family.
Simplicity of life, a warmness of heart, and a love of nature pervaded all she did.
"Often seen walking"
In memory of Mary there will be a celebration of her life at Peel Forest, Te Wanahu Flat, at 2.00pm, Thursday, October 15 (rain or shine). At this time donations in Mary's honour may be left for Forest and Bird. Messages c/- R. Hamilton, 29 June Street, Timaru.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.