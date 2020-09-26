BULLARD, Mary Elizabeth
(née Bisschop):
With sadness we announce the passing of Mary at the Timaru Hospital on September 17, 2020. Much loved and treasured friend, and sister and auntie of her Canadian family.
Simplicity of life, a warmness of heart, and a love of nature pervaded all she did.
"Often seen walking"
In memory of Mary there will be a celebration of her life at Peel Forest, Te Wanahu Flat, at 2.00pm, Thursday, October 15 (rain or shine). At this time donations in Mary's honour may be left for Forest and Bird. Messages c/- R. Hamilton, 29 June Street, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 26, 2020