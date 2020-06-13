BOLLAND,
Mary Rose (nee Litchfield):
Passed away peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by love. Adored wife and best friend of Bruce for 62 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-Law of Sue and Paul Roffey, Brendan and Jenny, Alastair and Anna. Treasured Grandma of Michael, Ethan, Shannon, Charlotte, Lily, Charlie, Finn and Marlo. Loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. At Mary's request a private ceremony to celebrate her life has been held. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at McKenzie Healthcare for their outstanding care and compassion during Mary's stay. Special thanks to the other professionals involved in Mary's care. Messages to: 72 Beverley Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 13, 2020