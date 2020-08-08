Martha PRATT

Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Church
24 Church Street
Timaru
Death Notice

PRATT, Martha Mary:
Peacefully on July 15, 2020, at Glenwood Rest Home. Dearly loved daughter of the late Edward and Maud. Loved sister of the late Beatrice (Bet). Loving and very much loved friend of Andrew (her godson) and Carol Hill, and Rosemary Hill and Alice. Lifelong friend of the late George and Yvonne Hill. A Memorial Service to celebrate Martha's life will be held at St Mary's Church, 24 Church Street, Timaru, on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Timaru SPCA would be gratefully accepted. Messages to The Pratt Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
