PRATT, Martha Mary:
Peacefully on July 15, 2020 at Glenwood Rest Home. Dearly loved daughter of the late Edward and Maud. Loved sister of the late Beatrice (Bet). Loving and very much loved friend of Andrew (her godson) and Carol Hill and Rosemary Hill and Alice. Lifelong friend of the late George and Yvonne Hill. A memorial service to celebrate Martha's life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Timaru SPCA would be gratefully accepted. Messages to The Pratt Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020