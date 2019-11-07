THOMSON,
Mark Alexander Robert:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, aged 54. Dearly loved son of the late Rona and Peter, much loved youngest brother of Christine and Colin Wilson, Barbara and Phil Crotty, Marilyn and Noel Murray, Andrew and Jean, and a loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Father of Oliver and Fletcher. Donations to CCS Disability Action South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Mark will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Saturday, November 9 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 14D Coonoor Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 7, 2019