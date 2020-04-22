HITCHENS, Mark:
Passed away on April 10, 2020, in Christchurch Hospital; aged 59 years after a short courageous battle. Loved Son of the late Norm and Athalie, loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Jason (Timaru), Kent and Alana (Gold Coast) and Amber and Simon (Timaru). Loving Grandfather to his 8 beautiful grandchildren. Due to the current circumstances a closed cremation has been held and a private memorial service will follow at a later date. Messages to PO Box 581, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Timaru Herald on Apr. 22, 2020