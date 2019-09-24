DUNCAN, Mark Douglas:

Late of Otematata and Twizel. Suddenly, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Dunedin Hospital with his loving family by his side. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Moya. A much loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Damien (Auckland) Tony and Casey (Australia) Kimberlee and Joseph (Mosgiel). A much adored granddad of Benjamin, Sophia, Jackson, Flynn and Beauden. A loved brother-in-law of Stephen, Gaynor, Teresa and Lance, and the late Phillip McCormack, and all his nieces and nephews. He was a loved and special son-in-law to the late Agnes and Kevin McCormack. Missed by his fur babies; Poppit, Barnaby and Jaspar.

Suffer no more,

our wonderful man.

Mark's family wish to thank the angels at Ward 8C Dunedin Public Hospital for their wonderful care of Mark and his family. A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 1.00pm in St Mary's Catholic Church, 87 Church Street, Mosgiel. (This replaces the 9.15am Mass) Rosary will be recited on Thursday, September 26 at 7.30pm in the church. Donations to the Cancer Society would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages C/o Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012.

Gillions Funeral Services Ltd

FDANZ NZIFH



