ROBINSON,
Marjorie Elizabeth
(nee Taylor):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on March 25, 2020, aged 87 years. Loved wife of Allan. Loved mum of Debra, Trevor, Rowena, and the late Brent. Grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the Medical Ward staff at Timaru Hospital and St John Ambulance. A Memorial service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be held at a later day. Messages to Robinson family, PO Box 4010, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020