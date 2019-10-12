Marjorie MACNAUGHTON

Guest Book
  • "very sorry to read about mrs margo. she was a nice lady."
    - heather harris
Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Death Notice

MACNAUGHTON,
Marjorie Isabel (Marg):
Peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Hospice S.C. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother of Wayne. Much loved nana of Danielle and the late Joshua King. Much loved great-nana "Margerine" of Cameron, Sharnika and Wiremu. Donations to Hospice S.C. would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Garden flowers only please. A Service for Marg will be held at Gleniti Baptist Church, 58 Gleniti Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 60 Pages Road, Timaru.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
