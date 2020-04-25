Marjorie KERSLAKE

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn Kerslake and Ron Gardyne. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray and Rose; Kevin and Marion; Alan (deceased) and Liz; Janette and John Tegelaars; and Lynda and Johnny Solomon. Loved Nana, great-nana and great-great-nana to 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Messages for Marj's family may be posted to the Kerslake/Gardyne Family, C/- 26 King Street, Temuka 7920. Due to Covid-19 and government regulations a private cremation has taken place. At a later date a Memorial Service will be held.

