Died at Lister Home on August 5, 2019, aged 85 years, following a heart event. Wife to her late beloved husband Sam, mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Chris, Kerry and Theresa, Carolyn and Lance. Devoted and loving grandmother of Michael, Lewis, Joe, Max, Bianca and Seth. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Cecil Smith (deceased), and Robin Carr (deceased), Jim and Nancy, Walter (deceased) and Dorothy, Danny (deceased) and Judith.

"Junette's kindness and selflessness knew no bounds, a beautiful person both inside and out."

Many thanks to the caring staff at Lister Home. A service to celebrate Junette's life will be held at Knox Church, 59 Sherman St, Waimate, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service.







SMALL, Marion Junette:Died at Lister Home on August 5, 2019, aged 85 years, following a heart event. Wife to her late beloved husband Sam, mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Chris, Kerry and Theresa, Carolyn and Lance. Devoted and loving grandmother of Michael, Lewis, Joe, Max, Bianca and Seth. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and Cecil Smith (deceased), and Robin Carr (deceased), Jim and Nancy, Walter (deceased) and Dorothy, Danny (deceased) and Judith."Junette's kindness and selflessness knew no bounds, a beautiful person both inside and out."Many thanks to the caring staff at Lister Home. A service to celebrate Junette's life will be held at Knox Church, 59 Sherman St, Waimate, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 8, 2019

