MANSON, Marion Patricia:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital as the result of a massive stroke on Monday, April 13, 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken for 54 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Geraldine, Lee and Eileen, Rodger and Michelle, and Melanie and Jim Faulkner. A cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff of The Croft Rest Home and of Timaru Hospital for their special care. Messages to: The Manson family, 108 Murray Street, Temuka 7920. A private cremation will be held, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 15, 2020