RICHARDS,
Marilyn Dorothea
(nee Cameron):
Darling passed away at River Road, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, proudly 78 years of age. Loved for 58 glorious years by Roger, missed and loved by her four girls, also Brent and Sally, Simon, Jamahl, Marina, and all her grandkids Jeremy, Tom, Josh, Alex, Dan, and Lucas. A memorial service to celebrate Darling will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, today at 4.00pm. Messages to the Richards family, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
"Veni, Vidi, Vici"
Published in Timaru Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020