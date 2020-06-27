McDONALD, Marilyn:
Suddenly at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul, much loved daughter of the late Irene and Frederick Parker, loving sister of Susanne Matheson and loved auntie of Shane and Ellie, Darren, great-auntie of Ayden (Australia). Treasured stepmother and friend of Stephen, Suzanne and Dave, Wendy and Nigel, Sandra and Paul, and cherished grandmother of Taine; Rebecca, Jessica, Emily, Tayla; Victoria, Dafydd, Carys; Riley, and Ben. A private family service was held Friday, June 26.
"A gentle soul who will always have a place in our hearts"
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020