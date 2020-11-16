DAY,
Marilyn Elizabeth (Lyn):
Peacefully on November 14, 2020, at Timaru hospital, surrounded by her family. Adored wife of the late Noel, treasured partner and friend of Stewart Frew, much loved mother and friend of Brent and Daphne, Stacey and Matthew, the late Michelle, and Justine and Sean, and a loved Grandma and great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Lyn will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Friday, November 20, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 110, Christchurch 8011.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 16, 2020