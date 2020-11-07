Marie SMITH

At Hospice S.C., on November 1, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Mark Glynn (Auckland), Sue and Steve Brown (Sydney), loved Nan of Tim (Sydney), and Bex (Timaru), loved sister of Edith Coulter and the late Bruce, and Matt Cox. At Anne's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 11C Marchwiel Street, Timaru 7910. Special thanks to Dr Griffiths and the nurses and staff at Hospice S.C.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
