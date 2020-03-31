SMITH, Marie Therese

(nee O'Driscoll):

Marie's family wish to sincerely thank all the many friends and family members for the support you have given Marie over the last year - it was truly amazing. We wish to thank the many people who have sent us flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



