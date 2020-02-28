SMITH, Marie Therese
(nee O'Driscoll):
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at South Canterbury Hospice, on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Craig, Joshua and Becs, Juanita and Regan. Devoted nana to Maddison and Gianna, Mitchell and Daniel, Brooke, Mackenzie and Courtney. A loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at St Thomas's Catholic Church, on Saturday, February 29 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
The song has ended,
but the melody lingers on.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 28, 2020