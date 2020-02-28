Marie SMITH

Guest Book
  • "A lovely fun lady gone too soon. My thoughts are with you..."
    - Heather Hinton
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all. Our prayers and thoughts..."
    - Margaret O'Reilly
  • "Very sad to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you..."
    - Frances Stephens
  • "Dearest Jim and family All our love and thoughts are with..."
    - Rob, Karen, Shelby and Ben Allan
  • "At peace now, many thanks for all the great catch ups in..."
    - Payne David & Angela
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Thomas's Catholic Church
Death Notice

SMITH, Marie Therese
(nee O'Driscoll):
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at South Canterbury Hospice, on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Craig, Joshua and Becs, Juanita and Regan. Devoted nana to Maddison and Gianna, Mitchell and Daniel, Brooke, Mackenzie and Courtney. A loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at St Thomas's Catholic Church, on Saturday, February 29 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
The song has ended,
but the melody lingers on.

Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
