MACKAY, Marie Eleanor
(nee Butchers):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on May 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A much loved and loving wife of Grant, an adored mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sharon, Donald, and Phillip and Debbie. A cherished and devoted nana to Paige, and Imogene; Jessica, and Liam, and a much loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru. A service to celebrate Marie's life and private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 13, 2020