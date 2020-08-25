EDWARDS, Marie Genevieve
(nee Fitzgerald):
On Monday August 17, 2020 at Ngaio Marsh Hospital Wing Christchurch, after a courageous battle over recent years. Loved wife of the late Clifford, mother of Miles and Sonia, and Hillary. Loved daughter of the late John and Grace Fitzgerald (Timaru), loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne and the late Jim O'Connell, Jeanette Currie (Palmerston North), Gregory and the late Dorothy, and Colleen and Toni (Auckland). A loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Funeral details to be advised at a later date.
May she Rest in Peace.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 25, 2020