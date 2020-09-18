CONROY, Marie Jacqueline
(nee McDermott):
It is with deep sadness we announce the death of a very much loved wife, mum, nana, grandma and great-grandma. Marie passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. The Service celebrating Marie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to Street Cats would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: 8 Mortimer St, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 18, 2020