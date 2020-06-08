Marie CONAGHAN (1937 - 2020)
  • "Warmest thoughts to all of Marie's family to support you in..."
  • "Sending love to all of Marie's team from the McNally's in..."
  • "Marrie is an unexpected loss who will be badly missed."
    - Bill Henderson
  • "our deepest sympathy to you all our love & thoughts are..."
  • "Put a message before about my sympathy for the Conaghan and..."
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Melbourne Street
Queenstown
Death Notice

CONAGHAN, Marie Teresa
(nee O'Sullivan):
10.12.1937 - 5.6.1020
It is with a broken heart that we announce our darling wife, mum, GG and 'Marnie' has left us to it. She will be sorely missed by dear wee dad, Kevin, plus kids, spouses, partners, and grandkids. We are Tracey, Graeme, Joshua, Brodie, and Sharnae O'Rourke, along with Corey and the precious little Parker; Bede, Susanna, Jesse, Regan, Leila, and MacKenzie Conaghan, along with Hayden Conaghan; Megan and Mick McNeil; Bridget, Rob, Alana, Bayley, Cullan, and Deaghlan Bird; Eammon, Molly, Maggie, and Maeve Conaghan. We thank the wonderful staff at Lakes District Hospital for their care of Marie in her final days. We are celebrating Marie's life with a Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Melbourne Street, Queenstown, at 1.30pm, on Friday, June 12. Messages to: K. Conaghan, 50 Douglas Street, Frankton 9300.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 8, 2020
