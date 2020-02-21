Maria TOBIN

Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Thomas' Catholic Church
Mountainview Road
Death Notice

TOBIN, Maria:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 19, 2020, after a courageous battle. Much loved wife of Sean. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Benji Tobin, Stef and Josh Green. Adored Oma of Olivia, Madison and Lukas. Maria was loved by many and wanted all friends to attend the celebration of her life which will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, Mountainview Road, on Saturday, February 22, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
