WITHELL, Margaret Ada:
Passed away peacefully in Oamaru on Saturday, February 15, 2020, aged 78. Much loved wife of the late Graeme, loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Wayne, Karen and Steve, and a much loved Nana of James. Judith and Karen would like to thank Jacqui and the wonderful team of ladies, Lyn, Anna and Michelle from RDNS, for their loving care of our mother. A service for Margaret will be held at the Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Friday, February 21, at 11.00am.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 20, 2020