Margaret WITHELL

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with you all at this sad time. I remember..."
    - Jenny Lamont
  • "Sorry to hear of your mums passing."
    - Pauline Rickard
Service Information
Whitestone Funeral
54 Weston Road
Oamaru , Otago
034348812
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whitestone Chapel
54 Weston Road
Oamaru
View Map
Death Notice

WITHELL, Margaret Ada:
Passed away peacefully in Oamaru on Saturday, February 15, 2020, aged 78. Much loved wife of the late Graeme, loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Wayne, Karen and Steve, and a much loved Nana of James. Judith and Karen would like to thank Jacqui and the wonderful team of ladies, Lyn, Anna and Michelle from RDNS, for their loving care of our mother. A service for Margaret will be held at the Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Friday, February 21, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.