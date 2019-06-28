

WADDINGTON,

Margaret Jean:

On June 26, 2019, passed away peacefully at home. A loved daughter of the late Frank and Phyllis Ross. Beloved wife of David, and dearly loved mother to Lucy, Eve, Tess and Flora. Loved mother-in-law to Peter, Alan and Sean. Loved sister and sister-in-law to the late Donald Ross, Mary Ross, Stephen and Allison Ross, Cathy and David Tribble, Shirley McBride and Peter Fraser. Loved Aunty to Joshua, David, Andrew, Campbell, Aidan and Connor and loved by all extended family, friends and furry friends. The service to farewell Margaret will be held in the Woodbury Church on Monday, July 1 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Riding for the Disabled would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service.



