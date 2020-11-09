THORN, Margaret Iona

Sister Margaret RSM:

29.09.1939 - 06.11.2020

At Nazareth House, Christchurch, supported by staff, her Mercy community and family. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 59th year of her Religious Profession. Dearly loved daughter of the late Iona and Ernie Thorn, loved sister and sister-in-law of Colleen and Garry Hill, and the late Anne. Loved aunt of Gerard, Anita and Julia. Loved great-aunt of Elan, Patrick, Sara, Audrey and Emily. Special thanks to the staff of Nazareth House and Mercy carers. Messages to PO Box, 6095, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch 8442. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, Brougham Street, Christchurch, on Wednesday, November 11, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. A Vigil Service will be held at at Te Manawa Atawhai Catherine McAuley Centre, Villa Maria, Peer Street, on Tuesday, November 10, at 7.00pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga

i te rangimarie.

May Margaret rest in peace.





