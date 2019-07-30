STOCKFORD,

Margaret Joan:

Of Waimate. Peacefully at Elloughton Garden Hospital on July 27, 2019, with family at her side. In her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest Ronald Stockford and Edward John Brown. Much loved mother of Karen, Jan, Michael, and Robyn and mother-in-law of Theo, Barry, Robin (Dec), Lynda and Mark. Loved grandma of Steffan, Lisa, Cherie, Katrina, Rebecca, David, Stephen, and Rhys, and a loved great-grandma of Josh and Chloe; Grace and Lane, Brynn, Piper, Max and Asher. A loved sister of Amy. A loved cousin, aunt and friend to many. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private family service has been held. Special thanks to Elaine and Kathleen for their support, and to all the staff of Elloughton Home for their assistance and support especially in the latter weeks. Messages to Margaret's family c/- 49 Humber Street, Oamaru.

