Margaret STEERS

Death Notice

STEERS,
Margaret Elizabeth:
Loving sister of Helen and the late Warren Beaumont. Special Aunty of AJ, Wendy, Tony, Nicola, Daniel and April. Great-Aunty of Phenix, Zavier, Hunter, Jackson, Israel, Lennox and Capian (her special little spuds). A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10.00am, followed by cremation. Messages C/o 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth.
Resting in the care of
Anisy Funeral Home
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
