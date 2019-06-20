SPRAGUE,
Margaret Gillespie
(nee Devenney):
(Formerly of Pine Hill, and Timaru, born in Ranfurly). On June 18, 2019, peacefully at Radius Fulton Care Centre, Dunedin; aged 86 years. Treasured wife of Jim (Jimmy), much loved Mum of Wendy Lott (Dunedin), Lurlene Roddick (Ashburton), the late Neil, and Gary. Much loved Granma of Justin, Jamie, and Crystal; Jasmyne, Luke, and the late Logan; Celeste, and Josh; Jeremy, Karla, and Ben, and loved great-Granma of her 8 great-grandchildren. Also a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and cousin.
"Another Angel taken home"
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, corner Andersons Bay Road and Oxford Street, on Saturday, June 22, at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Otago would be appreciated and may left at the service. Messages to J Sprague, c/- DX Box YX15033, Dunedin.
