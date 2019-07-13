SIMPSON, Margaret Grace
(nee Ritchie):
Formerly of Alexandra and Timaru, peacefully at Addington Gardens, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, aged 95. Much loved wife of the late Dave, cherished and loving mum and mother-in-law of Jeff and Gowan (Nelson), and Bev and Graham Heenan, devoted nana of Christine, and Jennie; Fraser, Blair, and Shane, also a loved gran-nana of her 8 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 16, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 8 Logan Close, Prebbleton 7604.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 13, 2019