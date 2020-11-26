O'LOUGHLIN, Margaret
(Ellen Margaret):
Passed away peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Kevin. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Barry Earl, Mark, and Kay and Geoff Stevenson. Loved Grandma and friend of Kate, Tim, Nick, Jack, Lee, Sarah and Phil, Rob and Danielle, and Brad and Kate. Great-grandma of Lilly, Bryn and Declan. Special thanks to the staff of Strathallan Life Care for their loving care of Margaret over the past year. A private service is being held. Messages to PO Box 924, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020